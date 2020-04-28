My Little Pony The Movie Clip - The Terror of Tempest Shadow - Prep for the Friendship Festival is interrupted by an invasion led by the broken-horned unicorn named Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt).

Plot synopsis: Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force.

Along the way, the Mane 6 meet new friends and face exciting challenges as they travel beyond Equestria to defeat the evil Storm King and his minion unicorn -- Tempest Shadow.

Cast: Andrea Libman, Ashleigh Ball, Cathy Weseluck, Emily Blunt, Michael Peña, Tabitha St.

Germain, Tara Strong