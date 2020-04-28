A glimpse at the aftermath of COVID-19 closures

There isn't an industry the coronavirus hasn't touched -- whether good or bad, every industry has been impacted by the virus and the consequential state-wide shutdowns accross the nation.

Hospitals across the nation are reporting billions of dollars in losses.

Providence medford medical center says gross revenue is down 40-percent during the outbreak.

On sunday tyson foods warned that the food supply chain is breaking in a new york times article.

Adam says: "i just saw another organization not organization but big-time farming this one was a chicken farmer and they're having to kill 2 million chicks because they're understaffed because they can't afford to staff their plants right now" small businesses are struggling to get help they need to survive and many say they can't hold on much longer.

Jennifer says: "i want everybody to be protected but we also need to make a living" according the the small business bureau, oregon has over 360-thousand small businesses that make up 99-point-4 percent of oregon businesses and 55-percent of oregon employees.

On sunday governor brown tweeted this statement.

Appologzing to oregonians who are still facing issues recieving aid.

According to the o-e-d, a "pandemic unemployment assistance program" will launch sometime this week that is designed to help self-employed, contract and gig workers that are usually denied unemployment benefits.

Reporting from home,