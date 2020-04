Los Angeles Lakers Among Firms To Qualify For PPP Loans From Government Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:13s - Published now Los Angeles Lakers Among Firms To Qualify For PPP Loans From Government One of the most profitable franchises in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers was able to secure a nearly $5 million dollar loan from the government as part of the coronavirus pandemic stimulus. (4/27/20) 0

