Floridians line Bayshore Blvd. to demand unemployment benefits

About a dozen people lined the sidewalk along Bayshore Boulevard on Monday afternoon calling for the state to take care of Floridians who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tampa leaders considering plan to close part of Bayshore Blvd once a month for pedestrians, bikersTampa city leaders are considering a plan that would close part of Bayshore Boulevard down once a month, opening the road up exclusively to pedestrians and cyclists. Story: https://bit.ly/2TtSUGK
DEO clarifies fix as unemployment checks keep coming for some Floridians who found work |The Rebound Tampa BaySome Floridians kept receiving their unemployment despite finding new jobs.