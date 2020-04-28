Global  

Floridians line Bayshore Blvd. to demand unemployment benefits

About a dozen people lined the sidewalk along Bayshore Boulevard on Monday afternoon calling for the state to take care of Floridians who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

