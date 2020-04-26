Salvation Army in need of Donations Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 hours ago Salvation Army in need of Donations 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Salvation Army in need of Donations Of 20-19. The fort wayne salvation army says they are in desperate need of donations..after seeing a huge raise in the number of families looking for help.fox 55's chris mullooly is live in fort wayne.chris... what does the organization need most?any food donations they can get...the salvation army here says they've seen a 12-hundred percent increase in families coming to their location...and soon they won't be able to help everyone... as they expect numbers to grow. "we're on a skeleton crew about six to eight people"its a tough time for tim smith and the salvaion army.the pandemic hitting families hard in northeast indiana...and smith says it's most apparent at their fort wayne locations.our pantry is a drive thru service its getting people in and out as soon as possible"on a normal day before the covid 19 pandemic... smith says he would say anywhere from 25 to 30 families.that number... not even close to where they are nowaverage last couple weeks its been about 300 familiesand with a small staff... it isn't easy to get everyone what they needits all hands on deck even the book keeper we have packing up bagssmith says the problem now is donations...he says some donations he would usually see have gone to other organizations throughout the state that are helping deliver meals and services to those in need..he says its a good thing... but limits what they can give.the longer people are off youre going to see people savings account depleted and looking for basic needsand although smith says the job is challenging.. Its the good that comes out of it... that keeps him coming back.its hard i wont deny it but its rewarding to be there for those who have need in the community if you would like to donate... you're asked to bring them to the salvation army...smith says anything will help... but the easiest item to donate are non-perishable itemsreporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.





You Might Like

Tweets about this WREG News Channel 3 The Salvation Army is still in need of supplies as all but one of its donation centers is closed due to the COVID-1… https://t.co/AF62Ip7Trz 5 hours ago alienthing5 RT @otterX: @nycbunnymadison Well, maybe … it’s like supporting the zoos, it’s not all cut n dry. They do provide to all ppl in need. http… 7 hours ago Такако Т. @nycbunnymadison Well, maybe … it’s like supporting the zoos, it’s not all cut n dry. They do provide to all ppl in… https://t.co/0nqhRobBeZ 7 hours ago FWHA The Salvation Army food pantry, located at 2901 N. Clinton St., is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 - 3 pm. Th… https://t.co/jjgAUWGB3p 17 hours ago takeoff please dm me @longlivasap If you didn’t wanna just donate to Goodwill or Salvation Army, you can donate to the Hubbard House thr… https://t.co/qGzzzwNXoO 2 days ago [email protected] RT @watfordsa: We have been humbled and overwhelmed by the response to our COVID-19 emergency appeal. THANK YOU! With your incredible donat… 4 days ago Watford Salvation Army We have been humbled and overwhelmed by the response to our COVID-19 emergency appeal. THANK YOU! With your incredi… https://t.co/650iyqe0Ea 4 days ago Stan Retif RT @SalArmyPhilly: The #SalvationArmy is proud to announce that donations to our Virtual Food Pantry have now provided over 25K meals for f… 4 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Food resources for Northeast Wisconsin



Organizations have continued meal and food programs in a time of growing need. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:02 Published 7 hours ago Community Foundation grant helps hundreds across Palm Beach County



The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a financial toll on families throughout Palm Beach County. As a result, The Salvation Army is stepping up to provide relief for many who are in need with the.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago