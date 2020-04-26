Salvation Army in need of Donations

Of 20-19.
The fort wayne salvation army says they are in desperate need of donations..after seeing a huge raise in the number of families looking for help.fox 55's chris mullooly is live in fort wayne.chris... what does the organization need most?any food donations they can get...the salvation army here says they've seen a 12-hundred percent increase in families coming to their location...and soon they won't be able to help everyone... as they expect numbers to grow.
"we're on a skeleton crew about six to eight people"its a tough time for tim smith and the salvaion army.the pandemic hitting families hard in northeast indiana...and smith says it's most apparent at their fort wayne locations.our pantry is a drive thru service its getting people in and out as soon as possible"on a normal day before the covid 19 pandemic... smith says he would say anywhere from 25 to 30 families.that number... not even close to where they are nowaverage last couple weeks its been about 300 familiesand with a small staff... it isn't easy to get everyone what they needits all hands on deck even the book keeper we have packing up bagssmith says the problem now is donations...he says some donations he would usually see have gone to other organizations throughout the state that are helping deliver meals and services to those in need..he says its a good thing... but limits what they can give.the longer people are off youre going to see people savings account depleted and looking for basic needsand although smith says the job is challenging..
Its the good that comes out of it... that keeps him coming back.its hard i wont deny it but its rewarding to be there for those who have need in the community if you would like to donate... you're asked to bring them to the salvation army...smith says anything will help... but the easiest item to donate are non-perishable itemsreporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.