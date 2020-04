Z Mansion continues to treat the homeless during pandemic

:01-:07 :28-:42 :59-1:05 TRT -1:35 SOQSOT: CIARA ENCINAS/ CIARAENCINAS KGUN TAKE A LOOK&THESE ARE THE TENTS THOSEQUARANTINED ARE SPENDING THEIRDAYS IN.

IN FACT, FIFTEENPEOPLE TOTAL HAVE SPENT TIMEQUARANTINED HERE.

7 PACKINGLUNCHES FOR THE HOMELESSVOLUNTEERS PACKING MEALS FORTHE HOMELESS NATS DELIVERINGAND DELIVERING THEM.

IT'S ANORMAL SIGHT AT Z'S MANSION,BUT WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT,TREATING THE HOMELESS BECAMETHE NEW NORMAL.

SOT:CHRISTOPHER VANCE/ UNIVERSITYOF ARIZONA MEDICAL STUDENT .WEDO HAVE PATIENTS WHO WE THINKDO HAVE COVID AND THOSE WHOARE MEDICALLY FRAGILE./FIFTEEN PEOPLE HAVE STAYED INTHE QUARANTINE UNIT- WITHELEVEN STILL THERE.

SOT:CHRISTOPHER VANCE/ UNIVERSITYOF ARIZONA MEDICAL STUDENT.WERE MOSTLY DOINGSYMPTOMATIC SCREENINGS.

SOANYBODY WHO IS FEELING ANYSYMPTOMS OR BEEN AROUNDSOMEBODY WHO HAS SYMPTOMS. ELRIO IS DOING TESTING.

SO IF WESUSPECT SOMEONE NEEDS TO BETESTED.

WE WILL SEND THEM INTOA DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT./ THESTUDENTS ARE KEEPING A CLOSEEYE ON THOSE WHO NEED IT THEMOST PROVIDING THE HOMELESSCOMMUNITY WITH THE RESOURCESTHEY NEED.

SOT: DAVID WALTER/HOMELESS MAN .THERES ABOUTTHREE THOUSAND OF US OUT ON THESTREET AND THE NUMBERS AREGROWING./ AND ITS MAKING ADIFFERENCE FOR THE COMMUNITYWHO IS LEARNING TO KEEP THEIRDISTANCE DURING THE PANDEMIC.DAVID WALTER HAS BEEN ON THESTREETS FOR FIVE YEARS NOW.SOT: DAVID WALTER/ HOMELESSMAN .THEYRE HELPING THEHOMELESS COMMUNITY MORE THANANYONE ELSE IS.

THESE PEOPLEARE THE ONLY ONES THAT IVESEEN IN TUCSON, TESTING - IMEAN SCREENING PEOPLE./ HEISNT SURE WHY THERE ISNTMORE PLACES LIKE ZS MANSIONIN TUCSON, BUT HES GRATEFULFOR THE HELP HE HAS GOTTENFROM THE MANSION.

SOT: DAVIDWALTER/ HOMELESS MAN .ITSGREAT TO SEE, THAT WAY THEYGET A DIVERSIFIED VIEW OFMEDICINE AND CULTURE AT THESAME TIME./ THE HOMELESS CANSTOP BY THE Z MANSION TUESDAY,THURSDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAYFOR MEALS AND WATER.

SOT:CIARA ENCINAS/ CIARA ENCINASKGUN THE SERVICES PROVIDED TOTHE HOMELESS ARE BY DONATIONONLY.

AND THOSE DONATIONS MUSTBE FOOD, CLOTHING OR OTHERITEMS - MONETARY DONATIONSARENT ACCEPTED.

REPORTING INDOWNTOWN TUCSON CIARA ENCINAS,KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE.

