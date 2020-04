My Chemical Romance postpone UK and Ireland shows until 2021 Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 days ago My Chemical Romance postpone UK and Ireland shows until 2021 'Teenagers' rockers My Chemical Romance have postponed their UK and Ireland shows until 2021.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: My Chemical Romance postpone UK and Ireland dates until 2021 - #MyChemicalRomance @MCRofficial @FrankIero @GerardWay @Mik… 3 hours ago Daily Entertainment News My Chemical Romance postpone UK and Ireland shows until 2021 - My Chemical Romance have postponed their UK and Irel… https://t.co/YVFbrUTLPv 1 day ago Music-News.com My Chemical Romance postpone UK and Ireland dates until 2021 - #MyChemicalRomance @MCRofficial @FrankIero… https://t.co/Jfak6phlPC 1 day ago