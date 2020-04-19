COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan interacts with Autonomous Institutes, PSUs under Dept of Biotechnology via video conference

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 28 held a meeting with autonomous Institutes and PSUs under Department of Biotechnology via video conference.

During the interaction, he informed them about the current situation of the country in regards to COVID-19 virus.

"For the last 14 days, our doubling rate is 8.7, while for the last 7 days, it is 10.2 days.

In last 3 days, it is 10.9 days roughly." India has recorded 21632 active cases and 934 people lost their lives due to COVID-19.