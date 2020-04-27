Lelan's early morning forecast: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Global  

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Will be warm Tuesday with somefolks getting close to 80.Breezy southwesterly windbetween 15-25mph is part ofwhat will help taketemperatures to near 80, it'llalso bring more cloud coverinto the area and eventuallyrain.

Showers and storms lookto arrive late Tuesday nightinto the early morning hoursof Wednesday.

Showers andstorms will continuethroughout the day onWednesday.

A few showers willlinger into the first part ofThursday along with coolertemperatures.

Sunshine andhighs near 80 return just intime for the weekend.BREA




