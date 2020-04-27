Danielle's Deli offering staples like toilet paper, eggs, and flour during coronavirus pandemic

Global  

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:01s
COVID-19 may be scaling down most businesses, but Danielle's is fighting back by scaling up.

0
LIFE HAS CHANGED A LOT IN THEPAST MONTH AND A HALF BECAUSEOF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC...AND THE RESTAURANT BUSINESSHAS BEEN HIT PARTICULARLYHARD.

THIS MORNING... WEINTRODUCE YOU TO DANIELLE'SDELI IN BROOKFIELD..ASPECIALTY DELI THAT'S CHANGEDITS BUSINESS TO HELP GET YOUFOOD FAST-- AND SAFELY-- ONTHIS TAKEOUT TUESDAY.WHETHER YOU CHOOSE TO COOKYOUR OWN MEALS OR FEEL LIKECARRY OUT - DANIELLES DELI INBROOKFIELD HAS IT ALL.

"Wemake all of our own meats inhouse, we make all of our ownsausage, we cut our own beef,steak, chicken, and pork.Anything out of the hot caseis homemade, all of our saladsare frozen, we do a FridayFish Fry.

Sunday's if you buya pound of hame, beef, orturkey you get six free rolls.We grill on Thursdays, we makeover 20 subs, and we have afull catering menuCOVID-19 MAYBE SCALING DOWN BUSINESSES -BUT DANIELLE'S HAS FOUGHT BACKBY SCALING UP.

"We've triedto do a lot more curbsidepickup.

We have a lot ofcall-in orders.

We have triedout GrubHub, which issomething new for us to do,we've never used them.

We tryto ask the customers what theywould like us to do, or whatkind of meals they would likeprepared so it's easier forthem to just come in pick upand get outDANIELLE HAS EVENADDED ITEMS TO THE DELI TOHELP HIGH RISK CUSTOMERS.

"Ihave alot of elderly customersand they are kind of worried.So I carry toilet paper, eggs,flour and milk just because ifthey can get it here and nothave to go to a big grocerystore why notBUT MAKE NOMISTAKE - THINGS HAVE NOT BEENEASY FOR THE DELI.

"You can'tget this and you can't that.You can't even get alot ofpastas, so it's just trying toadapt to what we can have andexplain to our customers thatwe're out of this you can trythis instead.

Another problemI'm having is I applied for asmall business loan and allthe money is gone nowDESPITESTRUGGLES - DANIELLES DELI ISSTILL OPEN THANKS TO LOYALSTAFF AND CUSTOMERS.

"I'msuper grateful for myemployees that are doing thisand my customers that come ineveryday or support us onFacebook.

Or call and ask whatthey can do to help us.")))WHICH IS WHY TUESDAY THROUGHSUNDAY DANIELLES DELI WILL BEREADY TO SERVE AND HELP ANYWAYTHEY CAN.

DELANEY BREY TMJ4NEWS.AND IF YOU




