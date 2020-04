Almost 6% of home loans are in forbearance.

With millions of Americans out of work, mortgage lenders are trying to help ease the strain.

OF WORK - MORTGAGE LENDERS ARETRYING TO HELP EASE THESTRAIN.ACCORDING TO A SURVEY BY"MORTGAGE BANKERS.." ALMOST-6-VPERCENT OF HOME LOANS AREIN FORBEARANCE.IF YOU NEED HELP -- THE FIRSTTHING YOU SHOULD DO IS CONTACTYOUR LENDER.SECOND -- ASK ABOUT YOURREPAYMENT OPTIONS OR EVEN ALOAN MODIFICATION...THE BOTTOM LINE IS -- MAKE SUREYOU WORK OUT A SOLUTION.STATES-VWALGREENS IS EXPANDING ITS

For many millions, it won't even cover a single month of just rent -- or a mortgage payment.

Which? explains how plans to offer homeowners and buy-to-let landlords three month payment holidays...