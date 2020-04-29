Financial resources for paying the bills

SHINING A LIGHT ONWHAT'S AVAILABLE TOHELP GET THROUGHTHIS PANDEMIC.TONIGHT..

FINANCES..AND SOME FAMILIES..FACING TOUGHDECISIONS ABOUTPAYING THE BILLS.NBC26'S MATTJARCHOW LOOKS ATWHERE TO FIND HELP.PARKING LOTS ARELARGELY EMPTY..BUT THE PHONE LINESHAVE BEEN BUSY.."We've had a lot moreinquiries."THE QUESTIONSNUMEROUS.."What do I do, who do Ipay?"BECKY SMITH ANDGOODWILL'SFINANCIALINFORMATION ANDSERVICES CENTERHELPS PEOPLETHROUGH THOSEQUESTIONS..AND THESTRUGGLES THATCAN COME WITHTHEM."Right now it is anemotional time, so weneed to listen and helpthem sort out what's mostimportant for them rightnow."AND FORHOMEOWNERS..THAT'S A MORTGAGE."They need to keep theirhouse.

If they get a littlebit behind in their creditcards, hopefully they cancatch that up later.

But theconsequences of notstaying current with themortgage is a biggerchallenge if they getbehind."REMEMBER..EVEN IFYOU CANT PAY RIGHTNOW..YOU WONT GETEVICTED FROM YOURAPARTMENT ORFORECLOSED ONYOUR HOME WITH AFEDERALLY BACKEDMORTGAGE..BUT THAT DOESN'TMEAN YOU WON'THAVE TO PAY DOWNTHE ROAD..WE TALKED WITH THEPRESIDENT ATNEIGHBORWORKSGREEN BAY ABOUTADVICE WHEN THOSEBILLS COME DUE."The number onerecommendation we havefor folks is if you arestruggling and you'regoing to miss a paymentor be late for a payment,talk to your landlord, talkto your lender, talk to yourloan servicer, make surethey understand thecircumstances you're inand ask what options theymight have for you rightnow."THAT COULD MEANPAUSING ORSTOPPING PARTS OFYOUR PAYMENT..OR PUSHING THEM TOTHE BACK END OF AMORTGAGE.IT'S IMPORTANT TOKNOW YOURINDIVIDUAL OPTIONS."You want to make surethat you're keeping thosecommunication lines openwith your creditors andothers so that things willwork out okay for you."AND IF YOU NEEDHELP..NEIGHBORWORKSGREEN BAY..OR THE FINANCIALINFORMATION ANDSERVICE CENTER..ARE BOTH JUST APHONE CALL AWAY.MATT JARCHOW, NBC26.AND IF YOU NEEDHELP..

