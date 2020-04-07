Resources for Furloughed, Laid-Off Workers

OF THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OFTHE PANDEMIC.

AND CUTS LIKETHIS ARE ONLY EXPECTED TOCONTINUE....IN TONIGHT'S WAYS 2 HELP...PROBLEM SOLVER ERIN CONRADSHOWS US THE RESOURCESAVAILABLE IF YOU FINDYOURSELF FURLOUGHED OR LAIDOFF.Erin: more than 45 thousandoklahomans have filed forunemployment-and that numberis only expected to rise..so- we're compiling ways toprovide financial solutionsfor you and your family.This is the Green CountryApril Solutions guide on ourwebsite-http://kjrh.com/-here- you can find helpfulinformation from storieswe're doing at 2 works foryou.

- You'll findinformation about housing-how to pay your rent andmortgage if you findyourself laid-off or withouta paycheck.

-The page also includesBudget tips from experts- onhow to stretch what youhave- and create paymentplans for your bills.

- oneof the biggest issues someare facing- are hurdlesapplying for unemploymenthere in the state..

With anunprecedented amount ofclaims.... -----"When I tried to go in andchange that for him, it justkept saying all availableweeks have been filed atthis time.

You had a returndate to go back to work butit wouldn't let me changeanything," "We had beencalling and put on hold forfive hours yesterday, andeven if they do answer thecall, it willhang right up.

So, I wasjust so frustrated," ---The Oklahoma employmentsecurity commission tellingus this week- they areworking to hire more staffto help file claims andanswer phones.they tell us- if you arehaving an issue on thewebsite with your claim-send an email to thisaddress-([email protected] e.ok.us<mailto:[email protected] .) with yourname, social security numberand your phone number.- butthey also say- pack yourpatience- and only send oneemail.

They are overwhelmed-and wait times haveincreased.

-- Erin: We areregularly updating thispage- and hope it will be ahelpful resource to familiesin green country..as moreand more people may need tofind ways to make ends meet.and if you have a questionabout how toget help- send us an emailat problem solvers at kjrhdot com.

