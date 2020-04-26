Global  

Nursing home residents account for 30% of all Indiana COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for 30% of all Indiana COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for 30% of all Indiana COVID-19 deaths

As the numbers of deaths rise, state and some local officials are saying less, instead letting each of the 85 facilities with deaths to decide what, if anything, they want to release publicly.

Nursing home residents account for 30% of all Indiana COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents now account for about one third of all covid-19 deaths in indiana.

Good evening i'm hunter petroviak.

Thank you for having us in your home.the state health department tonight reporting 31 new deaths -- for a total of 844.

We ?now?

Know 260 of those who died were residents spread across 85 long-term care facilities in the state.the state has stopped identifying the homes that have had outbreaks ... despite complaints from relatives about lack of communication.

3 we don't know if any of those residents lived at nursing homes in allen county.the allen county department of health declines to say whether any of its 39 deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.a spokesperson for the county says it should be up to the facilities to determine if they want to release that information to the public.

In noble county, however, health officials say all 7 of their deaths have been nursing home residents.health officer doctor terry gaff tells fox 55 news that one resident of lutheran life villages died over the weekend.gaff says multiple other patients at the kendallville facility have tested positive.that's in addition to the seven positive tests they had two weeks ago.a total of six deaths have been reported at the sacred heart home




