How 'policing for profit' undermines your rights | Dick M. Carpenter II

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 12:54s - Published
Many countries have an active, centuries-old law that allows government agencies to take your things -- your house, your car, your business -- without ever convicting you of a crime.

Law researcher Dick M.

Carpenter II exposes how this practice of civil forfeiture threatens your rights and creates a huge monetary incentive for law enforcement to pocket your possessions -- and he lays out a path to end "policing for profit" once and for all.

