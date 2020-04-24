French soccer season canceled

France has become the first major European soccer league to cancel its season.

The news was confirmed by the country’s prime minister in an address to parliament on Tuesday (April 27).

Edouard Philippe said "The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, especially that of football, will not be able to resume." He went on to say all professional sports competitions will not be allowed to restart before September.

At the time soccer was suspended in France, Class="kln">Paris Saint Germain were 12 points clear at the top of the table and on course for a seventh title in eight years.

The announcement came on the same day as European soccer’s governing body UEFA issued a deadline of May 25 for leagues to lay out their own restart plans.

Clubs in Germany and in England have started to partially reopen training facilities for players to work on their fitness in preparation for matches.

UEFA has made it clear that it wants its member associations to complete their domestic seasons rather than abandon them.

It also hopes to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions.