Lancaster Teenager Dies From COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published 22 minutes ago Lancaster Teenager Dies From COVID-19 The City of Lancaster is reporting its first death from the coronavirus, a 17-year-old. Katie Johnston reports. 0

