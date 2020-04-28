Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Grohl surprises nurse with rendition of Everlong

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Dave Grohl surprises nurse with rendition of Everlong

Dave Grohl surprises nurse with rendition of Everlong

Dave Grohl serenaded a nurse with a rendition of 'Everlong' on Monday night.

The Foo Fighters frontman was a guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and surprised TJ Riley, a New York trauma nurse from Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, who suffered symptoms of the coronavirus, by performing an acoustic version of the rock band's 1997 hit on video call to him.

TJ and the nurses at the hospital were also given $10,000 from The Life Is Good Oraganization to spend as part of Jimmy's #HealthCareHero series.

Speaking to Dave via video chat, TJ beamed: The rock star then asked him: Dave then pulled out his guitar and teased: TJ screamed: The surprise for TJ comes after Dave and his bandmate Taylor Hawkins teamed up with a host of stars on a charity cover of the band's song 'Times Like These', which also features the likes of Dua Lipa and Chris Martin.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

just1meAngie

Angie Pemberton RT @EW: This week’s best in late-night: Brad Pitt impersonates Dr. Fauci, Dave Grohl surprises a nurse, and more! Watch EW's new daily se… 4 days ago

skybeat_travel

Skybeat Dave Grohl Surprises a NYC Nurse with ‘Everlong’ Serenade https://t.co/W5FMNZPPdl 1 week ago