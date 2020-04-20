U.S. House Will Not Return Next Week Due To "Risk" Of Coronavirus
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned.
A top House Democrat said the decision was made due to the continuing risk of coronavirus infection.
According to Reuters, the move is a stark reversal of plans outlined just one day earlier.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he made the decision after discussing the risks with the official House physician.