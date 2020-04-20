Global  

U.S. House Will Not Return Next Week Due To "Risk" Of Coronavirus

U.S. House Will Not Return Next Week Due To 'Risk' Of Coronavirus

U.S. House Will Not Return Next Week Due To "Risk" Of Coronavirus

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned.

A top House Democrat said the decision was made due to the continuing risk of coronavirus infection.

According to Reuters, the move is a stark reversal of plans outlined just one day earlier.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he made the decision after discussing the risks with the official House physician.

U.S. House will not return next week after all, due to coronavirus risk

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned,...
Democrats, White House close on deal aimed to help small businesses hurt by coronavirus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Democrats and the White House are inching...
Trump: Dems 'enjoying' vacation, should come back

Trump: Dems 'enjoying' vacation, should come back

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats after Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the U.S. House will not return to Washington next week as planned citing health concerns amid a..

Models Show US States Opening Prematurely Leads to More Coronavirus Deaths

Models Show US States Opening Prematurely Leads to More Coronavirus Deaths

Models Show US States Opening Prematurely Leads to More Coronavirus Deaths In the weeks ahead, seven COVID-19-based patterns say U.S. deaths will increase on state and national levels. The Centers..

