Gospel Great, Troy Sneed Dies from Coronavirus Complications

Troy Sneed, a Grammy-nominated gospel singer has died of complications from Covid-19.

Sneed is known for gospel radio hits, including "My Heart Says Yes" and "Worked It Out".

The 52-year-old also ran the successful record label "Emtro" with his wife Emily.

According to CNN, the 52-year-old died Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sneed is survived by his wife of 27 years and their four children.