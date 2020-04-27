Gospel Great, Troy Sneed Dies from Coronavirus Complications
Troy Sneed, a Grammy-nominated gospel singer has died of complications from Covid-19.
Sneed is known for gospel radio hits, including "My Heart Says Yes" and "Worked It Out".
The 52-year-old also ran the successful record label "Emtro" with his wife Emily.
According to CNN, the 52-year-old died Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Sneed is survived by his wife of 27 years and their four children.