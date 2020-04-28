Chloe Veitch's DMs are 'Too Hot To Handle'

Global  

Chloe Veitch was one of the breakout stars from the Netflix hit series "Too Hot To Handle." Fans loved her iconic phrases like, "If you sit in a barber shop long enough, you're gonna get a haircut."

If you sit a barber shop long enough,you're gonna get a haircut.So, if you're surrounded by sexy people in the retreatlike we were, you're almost guaranteed to break the rules.As long as you're a gentlemen.Course.I'll cuddle you.What else would it be?So, someone text me,and the text basically said"Hi Chloe, I was just deleting numbers"off my phone and your number popped up."I haven't spoken to you in like four years."How are you doing?"What are you up to now?"You've clearly seen me on Netflixand you mugged me off in the past.I gave you my number and you didn't text back.So, that is not happening, okay?That is not happening.I've actually also had someone message measking to drink my bath water.(brakes screeching)Like, my bath water.I'm not a dirty person,so I'm sure that you wouldn't catch anythingfrom drinking my bath water, but I mean,that's pretty weird.I don't have any regrets when it comes to the show.Everything happens for a reasonand if wasn't for me falling for Kori and having my hearton my sleeve like I always do,and remaining true to myself,then I wouldn't have gone throughthat women empowerment stage.I wouldn't have learnt that do you know what?I'm happy on my own.As long as I love myself and respect myself,other people will respect me too.So, definitely it's an eye opener and I don't regret it!I would recommend it to anyone.




