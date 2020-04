"the deadline"..

To register to vote "in the indiana primary" is next monday!

"you can check your status", "update your information", and "register to vote"... all online!

All you will need is "a valid indiana driver's license" or, "an indiana state identification card."

And you must have lived "in your precinct" for at least "30"-days before the election.

"election officials"..

Pushed back "the primary" due t covid-19.

It'll now take place "on tuesday, june 2nd".

And you can request "an absentee ballot right now" and avoid any contact "on election day".

You can also request "an absentee ballot" online.

All of this information is available for you over "at indiana