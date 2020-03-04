Restaurant Report Card: What Warner Robins restaurants are open?

Next step of his college c1 3 b13 basketball career ... 41n-b-c's montezz allen has a sneak peak, later in sports.

The department of public health has halted most restaurant inspections right now, so we're taking a new approach for restaurant report card for the time being: letting you know about local restaurants that are still open, and telling you what services they're providing.

local restaurants in warner robins.

I'm tucker sargent.

Restaurants can now open their in-person dining services, as of monday, according to governor brian kemp's executive order, but many are not opening quite yet.

Including the owner of the greek village.

She says she simply doesn't have enough staff comfortable to work right now.

"i have plexi-glass around my register, wearing gloves/masks if it's needed.

As of right now, we do the window, so.

But pretty much i'm ready.

From that perspective, i'm ready, but as i said.

We're short of people, employees, so yeah.

We'll see.

Probably another week or so."

She says she is hiring.

Visit the greek village's facebook page for more info.

All these hours and offerings are subject to change.

If you missed any of that information, it will also be posted on 41 nbc dot com.

And you can reach out to those restaurants.

If you want your restaurant added