Lawsuit filed after Jackson mayor bans open-carry law

MAYOR CHOKWE ANTAR LUMUMBA ISFACING ALAWSUIT OVER HIS EXECUTIVE ORDERTHATTEMPORARILY SUSPENDSMISSISSIPPI'S OPCOVID-19 AND TO FIGHT CRIME."HIS EXECUTIVE ORDER HNOTHING TO DO WITH THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND IT HASNOTHING TO DO WITH OPENCARRY CRIME IN JACKSON." THEMISSISSIPPI JUSTICE INSTITUTEFILED THELAWSUIT IN FEDERAL COURT ONBEHALF OSTATE REPRESENTATIVE DANACRISWELLTHE REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER LIVES INDESOTO COUNTY 300 MILES NORTH OFJACKSON."HE IS IN JACKSON VERY OFTEN HECARRIES A WEAPON EVERYWHEREGOES IN PUBLIC SOMETIMES HECONCEAL CARRIES AND SOMETIMES HEOPEN CARRIES AND SO THIS ORDER GOING TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACTON HIM AND HIS ABILITY TOPROTECT HIMSELF."ACCORDING TO CRISWELL'SATTORNEY,MAYOR LUMUMBA'S ORDER VIOLATESHISSECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS AND SAYSTHEEMERGENCY RULE IS ILLEGAL UNDERFEDERALAND STATE LA"SEVERAL STATUES LAY OUT WHATAUTHORITY MAYOR LUMUMBA HAS ANDWHAT AUTHORITY HE DOES NOT HAVEAND HE HAS COMPLETELYIGNORED THAT ACTED WITHAUTHORITY THAT HE JUST CLEARLYDOES NOT HAVE."MAYOR LUMUMBA SAID IN A YOUTUBEVIDEO OVERTHE WEEKEND HIS DECISION TOISSUE THEORDER CAME AFTER A RECENT SPATEDEADLY VIOLENCE IN THE CITY.

"INTHE SPACE OF JUST ONE WEEK TOINNOCENT CHILDREN HAVE LOSTTHEIR LIVES DUE TO SENSELESSGUN VIOLENCE.""I WILL TELL THEMAYOR WE SUPPORT HIM AND HISEFFORTS TO CRACK DOWN ONCRIME AND JACKSON HE NEEDS TOFIND AN EFFECTIVE WAYDO THAT AND A CONSTITUTIONAL WAYTO DO THAT." CRISWELL'S ATTORNEY WANTS AJUDGE TO ISSUEA TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDERAGAINST THE MAYOR.THE OPEN CARRY SUSPENSION ENDS TWO DAYS.ROSS ADAMS 16 WAPT NEWS.