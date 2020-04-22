Small Business helps other business

Global  

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Naptime Graphics in Cochran, Georgia is making t-shirts to help other small businesses during this time of crisis.

You're looking for updates from businesses, stores, or even churches... be sure to check out that listing... at 41nbc-dot-com-slash-buy local.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused hardships for everyone ... especially small business owners.

41nbc's peyton lewis traveled to bleckley county... to speak to one small business... that is turning struggle into a success.

0:30-0:49 1:11-1:32 1:54-1:57 "i think it bothers being small business owners, i mean this is affecting everyone."

Nap time graphics in cochran is making t-shirts to help other small businesses survive the covid-19 pandemic.

Naptime graphics partnered with the owners of a local gym called mga fitness to create a new shirt design.

Crystal butts, a co-owner of mga fitness in cochran, says that the gym wanted to help other small businesses that were seeing the effects of the pandemic.

"with the gym, it just opened in january, so it was a brand new business and it was doing very well, and having to close hurt a lot.

We knew exactly how it felt to have a small business ourselves and we wanted to help in any way we could."

Butts says that mga fitness offered their logo to nap time graphics immediately, to help with a fundraiser.

The shirt says hometown strong on the front and shows the outline of bleckley county.

Ashley beth mullins, the owner of naptime graphics says although the store was closed to the public, her customers surprised her with an outpouring of support.

"we've sold about 100 shirts so far, and we said at first that we were only going to take c1 3 b13 orders through the 24th but we just decided to go ahead and start printing them because obviously things were nap time graphics has



