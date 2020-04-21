Moving Companies Adapt to COVID-19

The last thing anyone wants to think about right now... but a lot of people are still doing it... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson talked with a local moving company about how business is right now... she joins us live tonight... despite this pandemic...people are still putting things in boxes and moving all around the world... "williams united...how may i help you."

The phones continue to ring at williams transfer and storage company in tupelo even during the coronavirus pandemic... "actually, we've been quite busy we've had a lot of local services and we've had a lot of local businesses and a lot of people still have to move unfortunately, and we're here to help them through it."

(nats) kim thompson said the company has made some changes to their operations... "when we come to your house, we're going to greet you with a smile and not a handshake because of the times we're living in."

Thompson said all employees are also equipped with masks and gloves... she said the company offers tips for anyone planning a move right now..

"be sure that you're ready for your mover when we get there.

Number one.

Number 2 wipe down any countertops or anything we would touch so we can avoid any cross-contamination, and number three if you can find it lysol and wipe down any furniture down especially cloth or fabric items would also be beneficial.

Thompson said she knows moving can be a stressful process especially during this time, but they strive to make it less of a headache... "i think that together we can all make it work in these strange times we're in."

- the company said they will continue to provide full services throughout this time... live in tupelo, kt wtva 9 news... the university of mississippi medical center mobile testing lab stopped in clay county today to test people for the coronavirus.