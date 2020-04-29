The importance of wearing facemasks in grocery stores

Kaleb?

Xxx the centers for disease control and prevention continues to urge you to wear a facemask or sometype of facial covering when you're in public... particularly when you are unable to keep physical distance from others.

And it's not just health agencies making that request.

Kimt news three's kaleb gillock joins us now to explain?

Kaleb?

Xxx katie and george?

It doesn't matter if it's a bandana?

A scarf?

Or a mask?

Grocers across the country like to see something covering your face to prevent the spread of coronavirus.xx x we recommend masks as the cdc does so that people are not as exposed and all of our staff are highly recommended to wear masks as well.

The goal is to help reduce the spread of covi?19 onto grocery items. lizzy haywood?

Is the ??o of the people's food c?op in downtown rochester.

She says there have been a great deal of customers abiding by this request.

I think for the most part people are recognizing that the need to shop alone and the need to shop with a mask on are highly important to the good of the group.

The safety precautions taken at this grocer has allowed for steady business since med city residents are taking notice that it is a safe place to shop.

They know that our staff are wearing masks, they know that we're washing hands and using all of the recommended sanitation practices.

While haywood likes what she is seeing inside of her store... she admits there is still some room for improvement.

We'd always like to see more.

We'd like to see people as much as possible be shopping alone, be shopping with a mask but if you are willing to risk it and not wear a mask haywood says they won't be sending the mask police after you anytime soon.

This has always been a place where people are welcome and you know we can provide all of the guidance possible, but we're not the only ones providing guidancel but haywood also suggests using curbside pickup.

It limits the number of customers entering the store and is the preferred method of the people's food c?op./// thank you kaleb.

We asked you on facebook today if you wear a mask to the store.

61 percent said