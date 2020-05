Riviera Beach man returns bags of cash

The story of a man who will be remembered for his honesty.

RIVIERA BEACH MAN'S ACTIONSHELPED SAVE A LOCAL BUSINESS.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5'S JANNYRODRIGUEZ HAS THE STORY OF THEMAN WHO WILL BE REMEMBERED FORHIS HONESTY.<< (NAT CAR CLEANING) IT IS AWASH AND WAX JOB JAMESSTRATFORD WILL NEVER FORGET.SOT JAMES 25:28:11“HE ASKEDME TO CLEAN THE TRUCK SOBEFORE HE GOT TO THE TRUCK ISAID HEY WHATEVER YOU WANT YOUTAKE WITH YOU, WHATEVER IS INHERE GOES IN THE TRASH HE SAIDOK NO PROBLE” (NAT CLEANING)STRATFORD OWNS MY 5 MOBILEDETAILING.

A FEW HOURS AFTERHE WAS DONE CLEANING RUSSELLMIR'S CAR HE GOT A PHONE CALLFROM RUSSELL ABOUT MONEY HELOST.

SOT JAMES 27:17:25“WHAT KIND OF MONEY YOU TALKINGABOUT?

SO HE SAID 20 THOUSANDDOLLARS AND I JUMPED, I JUMPEDSTRAIGHT TO MY FEE” RUSSELLOWNS SEVERAL GAS STATIONS ANDCONVENIENCE STORES IN THE AREAINCLUDING THIS MOBILE GASSTATION.

HE WAS GOING TODEPOSIT THE CASH BUT FORGOTTHREE BAGS FULL OF MONEY UNDERTHE PASSENGER SEAT OF HIS CARBEFORE HANDING IT OVER TOJAMES FOR A WASH.

SOT RUSSELL37:47:12“I ALMOST HAD A HEARTATTACK TO BE HONEST" 39:01:15“I COULD NOT PAY MY EMPLOYEESI COULDNI DONRUSSELL LOOKED IN THISDUMPSTER WHERE JAMES TOLD HIMHE THREW AWAY SOME OF THETRASH BAGS.

HE FOUND ONE BAGBUT THE OTHER TWERE STILLMISSING.

AFTER SEARCHING JAMESFOUND THEM IN THIS GARBAGE CANNEARBY..

WHERE HE TYPICALLYDUMPS TRASH.

SOT JAMES31:02:08“IN THE CORONA VIRUSWHEN NOBODYWORKING, YOU KNOW WHAT THAT 20GRAND COULD HAVE DID FOR MEAND MY FAMILY?

BUT THIS FATHEROF 5 SAYS AFTER AN EARLY LIFEFULL OF BAD CHOICES HISDECISION WAS EASY.

SOT JAMES31:22:18“YOU GOTTA PLANT THESEEDS HOW YOU WANT IT TO GROWAND ALL MY LIFE ITHE STREETS IN AND OUT OFPRISON, SO I29:48:04“ THE NEW ME SAY BEHONEST AND GIVE IT BACK ANDTHATSINGLE BILL MISSING.

SOTRUSSELL 47:26:15“I ALMOSTCRIED RIGHT AWAY I ALMOSTCRIE” 47:38:09“GOD ISWATCHING US AND AS MUCH AS ILIKE TO SEE I HOPE OURCOMMUNITY GETS BETTER.

HONESTYIS VERY IMPORTANT NOWADAY”JR, WPTV NC 5.