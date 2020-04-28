One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:27s - Published
3 days ago
One dead, dozens injured in
Lebanon riots with banks smashed
Banks frequently targeted during the economic crisis that has seen the Lebanese pound depreciate by 50 percent.
