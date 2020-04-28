Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lebanon > One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed

One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:27s - Published
One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed

One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed

Banks frequently targeted during the economic crisis that has seen the Lebanese pound depreciate by 50 percent.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lebanese riots over price hikes leave one dead, several injured

Public anger has mounted against banks in Lebanon after they imposed capital controls on people's...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •FT.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MMaccruiskeen

#MayDay2020: Remember Sophie Scholl RT @SilkCutBlue: We're missing so much world news, some linked to #coronavirus, some not. #Lebanon, where currency /economy already collaps… 18 hours ago

SriramRamacha10

Sriram Ramachandran RT @LJRamiro: One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed @AJENews https://t.co/zQLbEfB9FV 18 hours ago

LJRamiro

Luis Ramiro One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed @AJENews https://t.co/zQLbEfB9FV 18 hours ago

Reelani18

#FREEZAAKE❤💔 (END RWANDESE REGIME IN UGANDA!) RT @henryshaykins: "This is a letter to each corrupt politician," a protester in Tripoli said to his camera Monday night. "When we the Leba… 1 day ago

henryshaykins

#ExplodingNoema "This is a letter to each corrupt politician," a protester in Tripoli said to his camera Monday night. "When we the… https://t.co/fz7Jda3d85 1 day ago

IsaiSilva

Isai Silva RT @ColDan11: Nations that where unstable prior to the pandemic driven global economic meltdown are now becoming very unstable . This will… 1 day ago

loveletters2007

LoveLettersTo007 RT @TrickFreee: One dead, dozens injured in Lebanon riots with banks smashed Banks frequently targeted during the economic crisis that has… 1 day ago

nathirhussein

natheer hussein RT @AuthorDavidSto1: @JoshuaPotash It's not virus related. They're protesting government corruption (Trump should pay attention). Video at… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lebanon cities erupt against collapse in currency [Video]

Lebanon cities erupt against collapse in currency

Protests against growing economic hardship erupted in Tripoli and spread to other Lebanese cities on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze and violence boiling over into a second night. One demonstrator was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published