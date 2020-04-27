Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surfers and swimmers hit the sand after Bondi Beach reopens in Sydney

Surfers and swimmers hit the sand after Bondi Beach reopens in Sydney

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Surfers and swimmers hit the sand after Bondi Beach reopens in Sydney

Surfers and swimmers hit the sand after Bondi Beach reopens in Sydney

Surfers and swimmers hit the sand after Bondi Beach reopens in Sydney, Australia.

Footage was captured on Wednesday (April 29).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Surfers and swimmers hit the sand after Bondi Beach reopens in Sydney

Surfers and swimmers hit the sand after Bondi Beach reopens in Sydney, Australia.

Footage was captured on Wednesday (April 29).



Recent related news from verified sources

Swimmers and surfers warned not to gather as Bondi Beach prepares to reopen

Sydney's Waverley Council has agreed to reopen its popular beaches at Bondi and Bronte, but the...
SBS - Published Also reported by •euronews


AP PHOTOS: Surfers catch waves again in New Zealand, Bondi

At Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach, hundreds of swimmers and surfers braved cool autumn weather to...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Bondi Beach Reopens In Australia [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Bondi Beach Reopens In Australia

Surfers and swimmers returned to the waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. The beach was closed last month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Officials say sunbathing is still..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published
Coronavirus: Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus: Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after COVID-19 lockdown

Sydney's Bondi Beach has reopened to swimmers and surfers. But access is regulated and no-one is allowed to linger on the sand. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published