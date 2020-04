See New York from a military jet cockpit Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published now See New York from a military jet cockpit The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who have been on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

See New York from a military jet cockpit Military jets fly over New York to thank first responders, military personnel, and essential workers





Recent related news from verified sources Military vets find new mission at New York field hospital In the "CBS Evening News" series "Profile in Service," we met a group of retired veterans who...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this