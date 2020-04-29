Safer-at- Home Order Breakdown

News.

We're just one day away from governor kay ivey's stay at home order expiring -- and the new safer at home order is taking its place.

This morning we want to be sure you know exactly what the new order means for business and everyday life.

Waay 31's rodneya ross is live in downtown huntsville with a breakdown of the difference between the two orders.

The biggest difference is which businesses are allowed to reopen.

If you were planning on getting your hair cut once the order expires at 5pm tomorrow -- you'll have to wait a bit longer.