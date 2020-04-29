TRI STATE PHARMACY OPENING

A tr?state pharmacist is opening a new pharmacy amid this deadly outbreak?

The struggles he's facing wont stop him from opening tyler druin catches up with one man who says the pandemic is impacting his ability to provide for his growing famil?

(((nats drilling))) for many hometown businesses the common struggle is keeping the doors ope?

For pharmacist chris butler?

(((nats drilling))) the struggle is opening the doors for business?

The first time ever?

"we've had to push back opening date just a month, so not to terrible, there was a little h?cup that some ppl tested positive for covi?19 ended up not having it?

There was a two week delay there" the long time pharmacist started the remodel phase in januar?

The building built in the 1840's at 2nd and main in downtown henderson will have new look?

And be the first of its kind for the river town?

Butler's apothecary will be a classy nod to a traditional pharmacy even a something throw back from decades ag?

"we're going to do a throw back like a soda fountain, just for the nostalgia of it, we are going to do all that we possibly can" butler and his wife applied for for a covi?19 small business loan?

But the funds ran out too fas?

The soon to be father of six is funding the entire project with his families life saving?

"you know my wife and i kept putting back money and said this is our dream fund, we were like we do we open do we close, we just chose to go on with it and it'll all sort it self out in the end" well as the dust settles, chris butlers dream is becoming a reality, he says he plans to have the business open by june first whether the pandemic is over with or no?

The good news, he will offer curbside services to his customer?

"our business along with a lot of other businesses are doing good, i think its very important that our local economy starts back up" amid a global outbreak?

Butlers project has put over 60 people to work?

Using local tr?state contractors and supplies?

(((nats drilling))) "go from one job to the other job, we are fortunate not have any stuff going on with us" while butlers view for now is clouded with uncertainty?

His vision remains crystal clear?

"just stay safe, clean, wash you hands, do as your told, everything else will pan out in the end" in henderson,