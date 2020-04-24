Global  

On world dance day, we explain the significance of ghungroos: Watch | Oneindia News

Dance is bound by rhythm.

Tap dancers have their shoes, flamenco dancers clap, and in Indian classical dance, the ghungroos act as mini percussion instruments controlled by the dancer.

From Kathak to Bharatanatyam, all Indian dance forms use ghungroos to elevate the performance and emphasise footwork and is the most important tool for a dancer.

Find out more about it in this video.

#WorldDanceDay #InternationalDayOfDance #DanceDay2020

