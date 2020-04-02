Sara INSULTED For Short Clothes, Akshay's 2 Crores Donation, Janhvi Dating Kartik? Top 10 News

Amidst Lockdown Salman Khan Has started preparing for ther climax scene of Radhe, Actor Irrfan Khan gets trolled for a picture she uploaded on Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan reject Hungama 2 are among the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.



Recent related videos from verified sources Akshay Thanks Mumbai Police, Ranbir Alia Family Film, A.R Rahman SLAMS Masakali 2.0 Top 10 News



Did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shoot the short film Family together?, Delhi 6 makers miffed with Masakali 2.0 starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutara, Akshay Kumar and Bollywood Stars thank Mumbai.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 07:25 Published 3 weeks ago Akshay Ranveer's Huge LOSS, Kangana Calls People Foolish, Priyanka's HUGE Donation Top 10 News



Rishi Kapoor slams haters, threatens them to talk ill against him, Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali khan and Taimur donate for Pandemic, Priyanka Chopra Donates 100000 dollars are among the Top 10 News in.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 10:26 Published on April 2, 2020