Sara INSULTED For Short Clothes, Akshay's 2 Crores Donation, Janhvi Dating Kartik? Top 10 News
|
Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:47s - Published
Sara INSULTED For Short Clothes, Akshay's 2 Crores Donation, Janhvi Dating Kartik? Top 10 News
Amidst Lockdown Salman Khan Has started preparing for ther climax scene of Radhe, Actor Irrfan Khan gets trolled for a picture she uploaded on Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan reject Hungama 2 are among the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.