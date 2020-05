Dow Movers: WMT, AXP Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 days ago Dow Movers: WMT, AXP In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 25.6% of its value. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dow Movers: WMT, AXP In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 25.6% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 3.1%. Walmart is showing a gain of 4.4% looking at the year to date performance. Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 5.0% on the day.





