Everything You Need to Know About Medicare and the Coronavirus

A large number of people are turning 65 each month.

In fact, over 10,000 people are turning 65 each day nationally - that means that they are becoming eligible for Medicare.

If you fall into that group, do you know what the next steps are?

Do you know which plan is best for you?

Silver Supplement Solutions does!

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch, from Silver Supplement Solutions and authorized agents with Sovereign Select have you covered!

Today they sit down with us to go over everything you need to know regarding Medicare Coverage and the Coronavirus outbreak.

The more information you have regarding Medicare, the easier it will be to make an educated decision for your healthcare.

The Dornbusch's are still available via telephone or online during the coronavirus outbreak!

Give them a call at 262-728-9311 or head to SilverSup.com to stay up to date with future events and information.

You may be directed to a licensed insurance agent.

Silver Supplement Solutions does not represent Medicare, or any government agency.

A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited.

There is no cost for this event, and the event is educational only.

Educational Webinars: Saturdays at 8:00AM + 2:00PM .Please check their web page for additional dates and times.

Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With several insurance companies products to choose from, we offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-728-9311 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.