Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK police searching for walker dressed as 17th century plague doctor

UK police searching for walker dressed as 17th century plague doctor

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
UK police searching for walker dressed as 17th century plague doctor

UK police searching for walker dressed as 17th century plague doctor

UK police are looking for a walker dressed as a 17th Century plague doctor during the coronavirus lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK police searching for walker dressed as 17th century plague doctor

UK police are looking for a walker dressed as a 17th Century plague doctor during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to local media, people in Norwich have spotted the mystery person dressed in a long black cloak, hat, and pointed beak-like mask.

The filmer, Jade Gosbell told Newsflare: "I just couldn’t believe it.

It was 20 degrees and some guy was just walking around head to toe in a huge black plague doctor costume with a mask covering his face.

I just thought it was ridiculous as he must have been so hot, so just be getting some sort of kick out of it?

"It’s caused a bit of a debate in where I live as people think we should just leave him be and let him have his fun however he’s also scaring people.

"My mum has a phobia of masks and it makes me angry thinking about what if she bumped into him in the street?

She'd be petrified!" This strange footage was captured on April 24.



Recent related news from verified sources

Police hunt 17th century plague doctor frightening children

Police hunt 17th century plague doctor frightening children"Officers are keen to trace the individual in order to provide words of advice about the implications...
Wales Online - Published

Coronavirus: Hellesdon walker's plague doctor outfit 'terrifying kids'

BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Police say they are keen to offer the individual some "words of advice"...
BBC Local News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this