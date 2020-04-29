Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency.

HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai hospital the past few days for a colon infection.

Khan, who is survived by his wife and two sons, died a week after his mother passed away.

His 30-year film career began with a role in the critically-acclaimed 1988 movie, 'Salaam Bombay!'

An icon of the Bollywood industry, Khan also had numerous film credits to his name in Hollywood.

These include roles in 'Life of Pi,' 'The Darjeeling Limited' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man.'

Khan's final credit, 'Angrezi Medium,' was India's last film to appear in theaters before COVID-19 shut down the industry.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Irrfan Khan, star of ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ dead at 53

Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie “Slumdog Millionaire” in...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •The WrapBBC NewsTMZ.comE! OnlineJust Jared


Obituary: Irrfan Khan, star of Bollywood and Hollywood

The star of Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and dozens of Indian cinema's finest films has died at...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeAddey0

Mike RT @TMZ: 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi' Star Irrfan Khan Dead at 53 https://t.co/5R33W3EvhJ 43 seconds ago

lisaxxyy

in need of one good movie kiss RT @Variety: Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies at 53 https://t.co/s81WvIDxeX 1 minute ago

skyydwellerr

𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘪 🕸 RT @Complex: Bollywood star, Irrfan Khan, who starred in 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'The Life of Pi' & countless other films, dead at 53. https… 1 minute ago

AbShaikh7

Abdul M Shaikh RT @NorbertElekes: Indian film star Irrfan Khan dies at 53. Some of his international films: - Life of Pi - Amazing Spider-Man - Jurassic… 2 minutes ago

usindiamonitor

USINDIAM🇮🇳NIT🇺🇸R #SlumdogMillionaire and 'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies at 53 https://t.co/RVQ6gENk5y 3 minutes ago

xaideo

Shazzar RT @Postsubman: - Life of Pi" and "Slumdog Millionaire” star d*es 4 days after his mom’s d*ath. Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan, has d*ed of n… 3 minutes ago

Birdy1551

birdy Irrfan Khan, star of Oscar-winning movies including Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, has died at the age of 53.… https://t.co/gv4vBQNHDv 4 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AJEnglish: The award-winning Bollywood star, whose movie career included hits such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Amazing S… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54 [Video]

Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54

Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s best-known exports to Hollywood, has died. He was 54.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:19Published
Irrfan Khan Dies at 53 in Mumbai | THR News [Video]

Irrfan Khan Dies at 53 in Mumbai | THR News

Irrfan Khan, the veteran Bollywood actor who crossed over to Hollywood, has died. He was 53.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:17Published