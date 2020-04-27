Skip Bayless: Jalen Hurts will rise to the occasion if given the chance to start over Carson Wentz
|
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:08s - Published
Skip Bayless: Jalen Hurts will rise to the occasion if given the chance to start over Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagle's selected QB Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but have insisted that Carson Wentz will still remain the starting quarterback heading into next season.
Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jalen Hurts would raise to the occasion if given the chance to start.