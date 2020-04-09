Dealing With Substance Disorder

... around 65 ... 0 this afternoon ... thank you alyssa addiction recovery is difficult is made even more so during the ... endemic ... what the pope is an organization working to help ... those in recovery in different avenues ... for joining us by phone as dr. amanda found bennett good morning.

Thank you for joining us ... appreciate me ... so maybe for people who don't know ... what is voice open and the services that you ... we are a recovery community organization ... what we did it help you in recovery ... day in recovery ... .

All of our desire to help people ... build with called recovery capital things that help ... with pain, recovery like housin and education and employment ... , transportation ... , and you know we also do ... mutual aid meetings are open to people recovery while ... that medication harmony that can and we find out ... trivia i took out ... but as you ... can.

You ... painting the labor delivery ... .

Given that current ... team ... really ... sorters right now ... volatile ... definitely for the national institute on drug abuse has ... i definitely want honorable at the time in the lottery that ... people recovery ... may be more like housing ... ability or where ... home repair to be incarcerated ... up and working on larry may not be pop ... home where appropriate, socially ... social bit ... and you we always say that ... addiction flourishes in isolation, and recovery ... suddenly ... a recovery support that people have built up like ... they are going to meeting the meeting with her sponsor ... can be really challenging.

Although ... there ... to greet someone you ... know, returning you ... probably know where i'm opioid and so far ... respiratory depression ... so he would have an united possible that you and then the editing ... of another ... what what is ... that increase likely caused by the ... is the harder i guess because people are secluded ... to be only get that help ... for people to know that things have gone wrong ... .

What was the deal.

There ... worked really hard to make it still pop ... the military ... reach out addiction treatment ... a lot of barriers and repair have been removed definitely fo anybody interested in how it still possible.

There ... generally now able to help people the treatment but in just in time the ... university ... right.

People live ... down the might of ... the job might ... really be funny to struggling can't recap what ... increase ... traffic alone is really hot to be really hard ... recovery especially.

Earlier ... change services ... will ... we have transitioned all of our program the ... virtually ... though we always do have a program that ... the point where we people want to be taken on a ... daily that we transition our coaching ... that you can tell me what the coach over the relative all you know.

How are you ... like to work whatever goals they have again housing, employment, and you really ... know how to hide.

We are held ... in a virtual lock from training or ... you could ... join online about over the line how to like a light ... .

Everyone in the general community.

Larry and harry locked down in your braveheart ... anyone interested ... in training on mayin training on may 5 ... .

Yeah could get on my website ... and even entertaining you lockdown ... and we are still having meaning they ... really ... and delegate all of our meetings are open to people about how great recovery ... and we had a virtual hangout can get on another format.

Normal ... analysis meeting ... hangout with other people in recovery and remembering our ... now we have a virtual trivia ... many thanks so much for for tim with us in a desert ... work ... despite some