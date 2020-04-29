Global  

Moms at any age can enjoy their Mother's Day with these beauty tools

As Mother’s Day approaches, begin your search for the perfect gift by checking out beauty products.If you need help getting started, here are a few beauty tools for moms at every age.For Moms in their 20s.CHI x Barbie Dream Pink 1” Titanium Flat Iron.Kitsch Leopard Microfiber Towel Scrunchies.Winky Lux pH Flower Balm.For Moms in their 30s.

Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer.

PMD Kiss Lip Plumping System.For Moms in their 40s.

Pose LED Mirror.Neutrogena Microdermabrasion System.

Groove Rejuvenating Scalp Massager.For Moms in their 50s.

Electric Microneedle Derma Pen System.Spa Sciences VIVA Micro-Pedicure Tool.

Clarsonic Sonic Awakening Eye Massager

