How Does Biden Stack Up Against Kavanaugh
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Joe Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting a former staffer in 1993, Tara Reade.
The allegations come as Biden is securing the Democratic nomination for President.
Three years ago The #MeToo Movement was all over Brett Kavanaugh and his confirmation to become a Supreme Court Justice.
Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a party in high school.
But, the #MeToo Movement has been conspicuously absent around Biden.