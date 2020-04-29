How Does Biden Stack Up Against Kavanaugh

Global  

Joe Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting a former staffer in 1993, Tara Reade.

The allegations come as Biden is securing the Democratic nomination for President.

Three years ago The #MeToo Movement was all over Brett Kavanaugh and his confirmation to become a Supreme Court Justice.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a party in high school.

But, the #MeToo Movement has been conspicuously absent around Biden.

