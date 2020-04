Sheffield youngster follows in Captain Tom's footsteps Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published 9 hours ago Sheffield youngster follows in Captain Tom's footsteps This nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism is walking a lockdown marathon. Tobias Weller is determined to copy the fundraising exploits of Captain Tom Moore. 0

