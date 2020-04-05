Google makes video tool 'Meet' free for everyone Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published 40 minutes ago Google makes video tool 'Meet' free for everyone Google is making its premium video conferencing tool "Meet" free for everyone. The company said the software will become available

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Google makes video tool 'Meet' free for everyone "MEET"--- FREE - FOR EVERYONE.THE COMPANY SAID - THE SOFTWAREWILL BECOME AVAILABLE OVER THENEXT FEW WEEKS TO ANYONE WITHAN EMAIL ADDRESS, EVEN IF IT'SNOT A G-MAIL ACCOUNT.PREVIOUSLY - "MEET" WAS ONLYAVAILABLE TO USERS OF ITS'G-SUITE PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS'---WHICH ARE COMMONLY USED BYLARGER COMPANIES AND SCHOOLS.THE U-S ECONOMY SEES ITS WORSTQUARTER SINCE 2008.







You Might Like



Tweets about this