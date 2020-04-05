Google makes video tool 'Meet' free for everyone

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Google is making its premium video conferencing tool "Meet" free for everyone.

The company said the software will become available

"MEET"--- FREE - FOR EVERYONE.THE COMPANY SAID - THE SOFTWAREWILL BECOME AVAILABLE OVER THENEXT FEW WEEKS TO ANYONE WITHAN EMAIL ADDRESS, EVEN IF IT'SNOT A G-MAIL ACCOUNT.PREVIOUSLY - "MEET" WAS ONLYAVAILABLE TO USERS OF ITS'G-SUITE PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS'---WHICH ARE COMMONLY USED BYLARGER COMPANIES AND SCHOOLS.THE U-S ECONOMY SEES ITS WORSTQUARTER SINCE 2008.



