Google makes video tool 'Meet' free for everyone

40 minutes ago
Google is making its premium video conferencing tool "Meet" free for everyone.
The company said the software will become available
"MEET"--- FREE - FOR EVERYONE.THE COMPANY SAID - THE SOFTWAREWILL BECOME AVAILABLE OVER THENEXT FEW WEEKS TO ANYONE WITHAN EMAIL ADDRESS, EVEN IF IT'SNOT A G-MAIL ACCOUNT.PREVIOUSLY - "MEET" WAS ONLYAVAILABLE TO USERS OF ITS'G-SUITE PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS'---WHICH ARE COMMONLY USED BYLARGER COMPANIES AND SCHOOLS.
