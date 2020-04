Hog farmers facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic PACKING PLANTSCLOSE ....THE FARMINGINDUSTRY IS FEELINGTHE SQUEEZE.REPORTER JOHNMADDEN TRAVELED TOBUTLER COUNTY TOTALK WITH ONE HOGFARMER ABOUT THETOUGH DECISIONSSOME ARE HAVING TOMAKE."MY DAD ALWAYS SAIDFARMERS ARE THEBEST GAMBLERS, SOIT'S A RISK." THAT RISKIS SOMETHING LUKASFRICKE ENJOYSTAKING "I ENJOYWORKING WITH MYBROTHER, MY FAMILY,AND EVERYBODY ONOUR FARM EVERYSINGLE DAY." FRICKEIS A 6TH GENERATIONHOG FARMER INBUTLER COUNTY,SOMETIMES THAT RISKWITH HISPROFESSION, ISDEALING WITH THINGSYOU CAN'T CONTROL"WE NEED TO GETPIGS OUT THE DOOR,THEY'RE VERYEFFICIENT ANIMAL."WITH SOME MEATPACKING PLANTSSLOWINGPRODUCTION DUE TOWORKERS BECOMINGSICK WITH COVID-19,IT'S STARTING TOCAUSE A BACKUP FORTHOSE ANIMALSWHICH IS HAVING ARIPPLE EFFECT "ABACKUP AT THEPROCESSING PLANTMEANS A BACKUP ATTHE FARM MEANSTHAT I'M NOT GOINGTO BE ABLE TOPURCHASE FEED ANDTHAT'S GOING TOEFFECT ANOTHERFAMILY." WITH THOSEBACKUPS SOMEFARMERS ARECONSIDERINGEUTHANIZING THEIRPIGS IF THEY STARTRUNNING LOW ONSPACEFRICKE ISN'TCONSIDERING THATYET, AND HOPES HEDOESN'T HAVE TO "IT'SNOT EASY, YOU RAISETHESE ANIMALS FROMA SMALL SIZE TO ALARGE ONE YOU'REINVESTED IN THATPROCESS." "FARMERSARE TRYING TO BE ASOPTIMISTIC ASPOSSIBLE AND LOOKARE TRYING TO BE ASOPTIMISTIC ASPOSSIBLE AND LOOKTOWARDS THEFUTURE BUT RIGHTNOW THEY'RE PRETTYSTRESSED OUT."JOHN CSUKKER,PRESIDENT OF THENEBRASKA PORKPRODUCERS SAYSWITH DEMAND BEINGDOWN, THE COST OFTHE PIGS HAS ALSODROPPED "WE'RELOOKING AT ABOUT$30-$37 LOSS PERHEAD, AND YOU DON'THAVE TO DO MATHFOR VERY LONG TOFIGURE OUT WHERETHAT'S GOING TOHURT." EVEN WITHCONCERNS FOR HISFARM'S FUTURE,FRICKE REMAINSOPTIMISTIC, HEHOPES WITHPRESIDENT TRUMPSORDERS TO KEEPMEAT PACKINGPLANTS OPEN,PROCESSING WILLCONTINUE, AND THATPEOPLE NEED TOFOCUS ON SOCIALDISTANCING ANDGOOD HYGIENE,SINCE WE'RE ALL INTHISTOGETHER "LET'SALL WORK TOGETHERTO GET THISSTOMPED OUT ANDRETURN BACK TONORMAL." IN BUTLERCOUNTY, JOHNMADDEN 3NNCSUKKERADDS WITH THEPROCESSING OF PIGSBEING SLOWER ATTHE MOMENT,CUSTOMERS COULDSEE AN INCREASE INPORK PRICES AT THEGROCERY STOREDOWN THE LINE...BOTH ALSO SAY IFYOU KNOW A FARMER,REACH OUT ANDCHECK ON THEM, ASMENTAL HEALTH ISKEY DURING THESETRYING TIMES