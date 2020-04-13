Global  

WXXV Pet of the Day: Maeva is looking for her forever home

WXXV Pet of the Day: Maeva is looking for her forever home
Today’s pet of the day is from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
- it's time for our wxxv pet of - the day, where we've been - spotlighting shelter pets in- need of a loving home,- especially- during the pandemic.- today's pet is from the jackson- county animal shelter.- maeva is a female lab and pit - mix about five years old.

- she is good with kids and gos,- great on a leash, spayed and up- to- date on shots.

Maeva sits on- command and loves everyone- she meets.- to adopt, she is $25 and comes- with a free microchip.please- call 228-497-6350 to make an- appointment on




