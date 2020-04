Crowds return to catch bioluminescent waves at Sunset Cliffs Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:59s - Published 16 hours ago Crowds return to catch bioluminescent waves at Sunset Cliffs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Crowds return to catch bioluminescent waves at Sunset Cliffs POSTED LETTING PEOPLE KNOW THEREWAS A SHARK SIGHT.ANTHONY PURA, "10 NEWS."





You Might Like

Tweets about this