The new Audi RS 5 Cutaways

Many design details and a new operating concept: The updated Audi RS5 models, Sportback and Coupé, incorporate the new RS design language of their big brothers, the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback.

They are operated via the new 10.1-inch central MMI touchscreen.

The V6 twin-turbo with 331 kW (450 PS), the quattro permanent all-wheel drive, and the intelligent Dynamic Ride Control suspension technology ensure outstanding driving performance.

The RS5, either as a classic two-door Coupé or as a five-door Sportback, remains true to its genetics and continues the sporty and elegant character also in its revised version.

The best example of this is the three-dimensional wave-like shoulder line.

Like the original Audi quattro, the RS5 impresses with perfectly balanced proportions: A long engine hood, the extended wheelbase, and the short overhangs underline the sporty presence of the RS5.

The new Singleframe is considerably flatter and wider compared to the Audi A5.

The radiator protective grille with the RS-specific three-dimensional honeycomb structure features a gloss black design.

The implied air vents above the grille are reminiscent of the classic Audi Sport quattro from 1984.

RS-specific darkened Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light are available as an alternative to the standard Matrix LED headlights.

The large, striking side air inlets have a new, pentagonal, geometric cut.