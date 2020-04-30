Teenager with cystic fibrosis completes a full 'Ironman' during lockdown Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published on April 30, 2020 Teenager with cystic fibrosis completes a full 'Ironman' during lockdown A teenager who wants to be the first professional footballer with cystic fibrosis has managed to complete a full 'Ironman' during lockdown.Morgan Coxhead defied his reduced lung capacity to swim 2.6 miles in a paddling pool, run a full marathon around his back garden and cycle 112 miles on a stationary bike. The 16-year-old took on the epic challenge to raise money for charities that support young people with cystic fibrosis and to keep his fitness levels up as he has not been allowed outside since the start of Covd-19.Morgan has previously spoken of his desire to become the first professional footballer to have the disease and has undergone trials at several league clubs.But he says that while this dream is still alive, his current focus has been on keeping himself fit and healthy during coronavirus.The swim was completed in a 10ft paddling pool, the bike ride was done on a mountain bike on a turbo stand in the bedroom and the run was done around his garden.Proud mum Vicky, of Polgooth, Cornwall, said: "He has been in lockdown for seven weeks because his cystic fibrosis puts him in the high-risk category, but he has not let lockdown beat him."He began at 6am on Monday with the front-crawl swim in a wetsuit in his 10ft paddling pool while attached to a tether. He then ran the marathon distance around his and a neighbour's empty garden. He completed the challenge on Tuesday when he spent 12 hours cycling on his mountain bike, which he had linked to a turbo charge in his bedroom.Vicky said her son was no stranger to physical challenges and despite his significantly reduced lung capacity from CF he is still pursuing a dream to become the first Premier League footballer with the condition.He has already had try-outs with Plymouth Argyle and Bournemouth and has been asked to return to Manchester City summer camp as an ambassador. He took on his charity challenge after becoming concerned by the massive shortfalls in funding caused by the coronavirus.The original £100 target has already been smashed six times over with donations continuing to arrive.Morgan said: "Honestly, it was tough. These aren't the conditions you'd usually be doing an Ironman in and I've never attempted anything this challenging before. "The cycle was probably the toughest because it was last and the saddle was really hard."I am just so happy to have completed it and that my GoFundMe page is helpign raise money, but I think I now need a rest and then perghaps save up for a better bike."Morgan said he received amazing encouragement, particularly from his idol Josh Llewelyn-Jones, who he describes as a "fellow CF warrior, ultra athlete and fundraising guru."Talented goalie Morgan Coxhead has already been heralded as a future star between the sticks who has already visited the England senior squad for training.He has spent years desperate to break down the boundaries by becoming the first pro with his condition to make the grade at the top level.He was diagnosed with the genetic disorder that mostly affects his lungs when he was just a year old.And he said that despite having to work twice as hard as any other player to now impress - his handling and shot-stopping skills have already come to the attention of leading coaches.Morgan said there were certain challenges he had to overcome but told his mother that as his condition carried a life expectancy of 40 - a career into his mid 30s as a footballer was achievable.He added: "There is a lot of difficulty living with CF but I will not let it stop me fulfilling my dreams."It has just made me more determined."Morgan is currently fundraising for two Cystic Fibrosis charities designed to help other youngsters - CF Warriors and Just Breathe Cornwall. To donate visit here -https://www.gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=homepage_norma/search&term=mor 0

